Russian fleet in Sevastopol was attacked by surface drones at night, movement of water transport was stopped. VIDEO

The occupiers announced a morning attack by surface drones in the Sevastopol bay.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Early in the morning, our fleet repelled an attack by surface drones. In total, three objects have been destroyed by this hour. They tried to enter the bay, our sailors fired at them with small arms. Air defense against an air target also worked," he wrote in his Telegram- the so-called "governor" of occupied Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev on the channel.

He noted that Russian warships were not injured.

"The explosions of the destroyed enemy naval drones in the buildings on Lenina 2, in the Moscow building shattered the windows. People were not injured," added Razvozhaev

