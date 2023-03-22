Yesterday, Russians killed four civilians in Donetsk region, five more people were injured, - RMA
Yesterday, March 21, the Russian invaders killed 4 and wounded 5 civilians in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"On March 21, the Russians killed 4 residents in the Donetsk region: 2 in Chasiv Yar, 1 in Krasnohorivka, and 1 in Bakhmut.
5 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.
As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
