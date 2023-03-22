ENG
Night attack of "Shaheds": body of fourth victim was found from under rubble of dormitory in Kyiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The number of victims of the Russian drone attack in the Kyiv region has increased to 4 people.

This was announced by the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov, Censor.NET reports.

"One more dead person was just found from the fifth floor of the dormitory destroyed by the Shaheds during the night drone attack. The fourth victim was a 40-year-old driver. The man did not go down to the shelter during the air raid," he said.

