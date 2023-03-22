Putin and Xi Jinping did not discuss "Ukrainian peace plan", but exchanged views on "Chinese initiative", - Peskov
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss Ukraine’s "peace plan" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Kremlin dictator Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to RIA Novosti.
"Putin did not discuss the Ukrainian peace plan with the Chinese leader - there was an exchange of views on the Chinese initiative," he said.
