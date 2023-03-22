ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4952 visitors online
News War
4 868 20

Putin and Xi Jinping did not discuss "Ukrainian peace plan", but exchanged views on "Chinese initiative", - Peskov

путін,сі,цзіньпін

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss Ukraine’s "peace plan" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Kremlin dictator Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to RIA Novosti.

"Putin did not discuss the Ukrainian peace plan with the Chinese leader - there was an exchange of views on the Chinese initiative," he said.

Read more: ISW: Putin failed to agree with Xi Jinping on desired partnership

Author: 

China (590) Peskov (316) Putin (3147) Russia (11614) Xi Jinping (104)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 