British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly insists on the absence of nuclear escalation in the war in Ukraine due to the transfer of depleted uranium shells to Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

"There is no nuclear escalation. The only country in the world that talks about nuclear issues is Russia. There is no threat to Russia, it is only about helping Ukraine in its defense," he said.

Also remind, earlier it was reported that Great Britain will supply shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine.

At the same time, Russian dictator Putin considers the British Ministry of Defense's decision to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition to be an escalation.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said Putin was "deliberately trying to misinform" by publicly criticizing the decision to supply Ukraine with ammunition containing depleted uranium.

Read more: Washington does not know Putin’s true intentions, but it is unlikely to be in his interests to start nuclear arms race - Pentagon