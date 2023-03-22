Shelling of high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia: One dead person is known
As a result of the Russian missile attack on a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, one person is known to have died.
This was announced by the secretary of the city council, Anatoliy Kurtev, Censor.NET reports.
"Unfortunately, one injured person who was in serious condition died. According to updated information, 25 people are currently in hospitals. 3 people are in serious condition, 19 are in moderate condition, 3 are in mild condition (two of them are children)" , - he said.
