Since the beginning of the year, according to the military counterintelligence materials of the Security Service, 10 militants who took part in armed aggression against Ukraine have been convicted. The court sentenced them to 8 to 15 years in prison.

Among the convicts is an employee of the Belarusian KGB. As part of the Russian private military company Redut, he fought against the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv and Kramatorsk areas. Ukrainian defenders captured a mercenary during one of the battles in Donetsk region last September. He tried to pass himself off as an "ordinary" militant and thus wanted to hide his affiliation with the special service of the Republic of Belarus. However, employees of the Security Service "split" the attacker and obtained from him information about the tasks.

Another Belarusian mercenary received a real prison term. This time, the attacker turned out to be an attack aircraft of the private military company "Wagner" with the call sign "Zaspa". In July of last year, he illegally arrived on the territory of the Donetsk region, and four months later he was captured by the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also behind bars will be a citizen of the Russian Federation who, as part of the fire support group of the "Somali" battalion, shelled the positions of the Armed Forces near the village of Pisky in the Donetsk region.

In addition, a militant was convicted who, back in 2015, joined the 2nd Battalion, 202nd Regiment of the 2nd Army Corps of the People's Militia of the People's Republic of China. As a gunner of a combat vehicle, he fired at Ukrainian cities from the Grad rocket launcher system.

The court found all the perpetrators guilty of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), treason (Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization (Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), creation of militias not provided for by law or armed formations (Article 260 of the Criminal Code), employment (Article 447 of the Criminal Code).