Attack of "Shaheds" in Kyiv region: bodies of 2 more people were found from under rubble of hostel in Rzhyshchev

The number of victims of the drone attack in Rzhyshchev, Kyiv region, has increased to six. Three people do not communicate

Andrii Nebytov, the head of the National Police Department in the Kyiv region, announced this in the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Liberty.

"The number of victims of the attack by drones launched by the Russian army in Rzhyshchev, Kyiv region, has increased to six, there is no contact with three more people - they may be under rubble," Nebytov said.

According to him, 18 people went to hospitals, but they were not hospitalized.

See more: In Kharkiv region, body of local resident who died from shelling in her own yard was exhumed. PHOTOS

"Eight people were hospitalized with various degrees of injuries, there is a child who is in the Ohmatdyt hospital - a boy born in 2011," he said.

Debris clearance works are ongoing.