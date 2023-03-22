65% of Europeans support Ukraine’s accession to EU in coming years, poll

The majority of Europeans are in favor of Ukraine joining the European Union in the coming years.

This is evidenced by the results of the eupinions survey by the Bertelsmann Foundation, Censor.NET informs with reference to Euro Integration.

On average, 65% of respondents support Ukraine's accession to the EU in the coming years. Support is down 4 points from March 2022, but up 2 points from September of the same year.

The most friendly attitude towards the acceptance of Ukraine into the EU is in Poland and in Spain, where 81% and 80% of respondents are in favor of it, respectively.

In Germany, only 54% of respondents believe that Ukraine can become a member of the EU in the coming years.

In the rest of the surveyed countries, support for Ukraine's accession is between 60% and 70%.

13 thousand participants from seven EU countries took part in the survey.