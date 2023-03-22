Aggression of Russian Federation is acute threat to interests of USA, - Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Russia’s autocracy and full-scale aggression against Ukraine a direct and acute threat to the national interests of the United States.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"This budget (for fiscal year 2024. - Ed.) will help us advance our vision and address the issues that are most important to the American people, preparing us to respond to two main sets of challenges," he said.

He noted that the first group of challenges is created by the US's strategic opponents. This includes "the immediate, acute threat posed by Russia's autocracy and aggression, the most destructive and brutal aggression against Ukraine." In addition, in this context, Blinken mentioned "the long-term challenge from the People's Republic of China".

The second group of challenges for the US, he said, is caused by global challenges, including the climate crisis, migration, food and energy security, and pandemics. This, he said, "directly affects the lives and livelihoods of Americans and all people around the world."