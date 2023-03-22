Enemy is conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Fighting continues in south and north of Bakhmut, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on March 22, 2023.

The evening summary states: "The three hundred and ninety-second day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The Russian Federation continues its armed aggression against Ukraine, focusing its main efforts on attempts to completely capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions within the administrative borders. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmutsk, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. The fiercest battles continue in the southern and northern parts of Bakhmut, and the enemy also carried out offensive actions in the Avdiivka direction in order to establish control over Avdiivka and Mariinka.

The Russian aggressor continues to use his usual terror tactics against the civilian population, shelling populated areas and critical infrastructure facilities.

During the day, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which 2 Russian rockets hit a residential multi-storey building, there were deaths and injuries among civilians. The enemy also carried out 41 air strikes. In particular, the occupiers used 21 UAVs of the Shahed-136 type from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, 16 of these drones were shot down. As a result of enemy UAV strikes, the Russians hit the territory of a dormitory of a vocational college in Rzhyshchev in Kyiv region, there were deaths and injuries among civilians, and a critical civilian infrastructure object in Zhytomyr region was damaged. In addition, the invaders launched more than 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of enemy strikes remains throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, the formation of offensive groups of the enemy has not been detected. The Russian leadership continues to use the infrastructure of the Republic of Belarus to train its troops. The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Khrinivka, Myhalchyna Sloboda, Chernihiv region; Atynske, Volfyne and Popivka in the Sumy region and Basove, Strelecha, Hlyboke, and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy continues to try to break our defenses. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Makiivka and Bilohorivka settlements. He carried out artillery shelling of the districts of Dvorichna, Kupiansk and Krokhmalne settlements of Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka - Luhansk, as well as Kolodiazi and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, but its offensive potential is decreasing. The enemy does not stop trying to capture the city, losing a significant amount of manpower, weapons, and military equipment. Our defenders repel numerous enemy attacks around the clock in the areas of Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, and Predtechine settlements. Settlements near the contact line, including Vasiukivka, Mynkivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Mayorsk, Zalizne and New York of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivsk, Marinsk, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynov, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Severna, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobieda settlements - without success. In particular, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. Areas of settlements near the contact line, in particular, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Dniprovske, and the city of Kherson, were shelled.

In the settlement of Vesele in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, on the territory of the building of the kindergarten, the Russian occupying forces set up a military hospital.

The Russian criminal authorities continue measures for forced passporting of the population of the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, in the settlements of the Kherson region, the Russian occupying so-called "authority" has been threatening local residents since April to stop paying pensions if they do not have a Russian passport.

At the same time, a meeting of teachers was held in the Starobil Vocational College of the Luhansk National Agrarian University, who expressed dissatisfaction with the forced passporting of the teaching staff, due to the instruction of the occupying so-called "leadership" of the educational institution, that all employees of the college should receive a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation by June 1. Teachers are not given the opportunity to resign at their own will. The occupiers took measures to forcibly disperse and stop the meetings.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers."