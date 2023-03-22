Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said that probability of nuclear conflict is increasing

The probability of a nuclear conflict is higher now than in previous decades.

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Ryabkov said this on March 22 during a speech at the Valdai discussion club, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Liberty.

"I would not like to get into the discussion of whether the probability of a nuclear conflict is high today, but it is in any case higher than anything we have had in recent decades, let's say," he was quoted as saying by the Russian state news agency TASS.

Ryabkov added that the US and Russia currently have no points of contact to discuss Moscow's return to the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (SOA). "It was necessary to negotiate earlier, now it is impossible," said the official.

It will be recalled that at the end of February, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law suspending the country's participation in the treaty with the United States on the reduction of strategic offensive weapons.

Putin's decision to suspend the SOA-3 has drawn sharp criticism in Western capitals, despite assurances from the Russian Foreign Ministry that Russia will continue to comply with other important terms of the treaty, including limits on the number of nuclear warheads in its arsenal, and notices of missile testing.

The Treaty on the Limitation of Strategic Offensive Weapons provides that Russia and the United States will deploy no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads on no more than 700 carriers on combat duty.