Blinken at US Senate committee: China’s support for Russia is against interests of Washington

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told US lawmakers that China’s diplomatic and political support for Russia is against Washington’s interests.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty, on March 22, Blinken answered questions in the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Senate at the time when Chinese President Xi Jinping left Russia, ending a three-day visit, during which he and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a number of documents on "strategic cooperation".

"I think that their diplomatic support, their political support and, to some extent, material support of Russia is definitely against our interests in ending this war (Russia against Ukraine. - Ed.)," said Blinken.

According to the Secretary of State, China will cross a "red line" if it provides significant military support to Russia. According to his information, the People's Republic of China has not yet provided Russia with military aid, despite increased diplomatic support.

"To date, we have not seen them cross that line," Blinken said in response to a Senate committee question on whether China was providing "lethal aid" to Russia.

As Blinken stated, China has been warned of serious problems not only by the US, but also by other allies of Ukraine, if it provides significant military aid to Russia.

It will be recalled that Xi Jinping arrived on a visit to the Russian Federation on March 20. On the same day, he met with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. Putin said that Russia respects "China's peace plan" and that many provisions of this plan can be taken as a basis for a peaceful settlement for Ukraine. Jinping responded that Beijing and Moscow have many of the same or similar goals and invited Putin to China.

At the same time, both leaders insist that their countries did not join the military alliance.

The mass media previously reported that after the visit to the Russian Federation, Xi Jinping may hold a virtual meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. In the evening of March 21, the president said that Ukraine does not yet have confirmation of information about this conversation.