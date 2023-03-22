Occupants continue forced passportization. In Kherson region they threaten not to pay pensions, and in Luhansk region they forcefully disperse teachers’ gatherings - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff releases information on Russian measures to force passportization in temporarily occupied territories.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was mentioned on Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff's official Facebook page.

The statement reads: "The Russian criminal authorities continue taking measures to forcibly passportize the population of the temporarily occupied and seized territories of Ukraine. Thus, in the settlements of the Kherson region, the Russian occupation so-called "government" threatens local residents with suspension of pensions in April in the case of absence of a Russian passport.

At the same time, a meeting of teachers was held at the Starobilsk Vocational College of Luhansk National Agrarian University, where they expressed dissatisfaction with the forced passportization of the teaching staff, due to the instruction of the occupation so-called "leadership" of the educational institution to obtain a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation by June 1. Teachers are not given the opportunity to resign at their own will. The occupiers have taken measures to disperse the students by force and stop the meetings."

