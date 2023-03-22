Putin did not achieve even a half of expectations during meeting with Xi Jinping - Presidential Office

Russia’s leadership did not achieve desired results from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit.

This opinion was expressed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva on the air of the "United News" telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"I think that Putin had much higher expectations for the results of this visit for himself, for Russia, and even half, maybe even two-thirds of these results (expectations - ed.) did not materialize for Russia. Indeed, no military alliance or partnership, no new contracts for the supply of certain types of weapons, no clear position in support of Russia was taken by the Chinese leader," he said.

Zhovkva believes that Russia, despite having won on the battlefield against Ukraine, tried to win on the diplomatic front, but has failed to achieve.

At the time, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office noted that, unlike Putin, Xi Jinping had achieved the "absolute majority" of the results he had expected before his visit.

At the same time, Zhovkva reminded that Ukraine handed over the Ukrainian peace formula to China and expects China to join its implementation.

"China, I think, cannot allow Russia to blackmail the whole world and itself with the issue of nuclear safety. Therefore, why doesn't Beijing, for example, take coordination and leadership in paragraph one of the norms, which deals with nuclear safety," he explained.

