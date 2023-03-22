Number of drone attack victims in Rzhyshchiv increased to 8, 4 people may be under rubble - SES

Victims of a nighttime attack by enemy drones in Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region, reached eight people.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to press service of The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region.

"As of 18:00, eight people were killed, seven people were injured and one person was rescued. Four people are likely to be under the rubble," the statement said.

A total of 116 rescuers and 27 pieces of equipment are working at the scene. Rubble removal and search and rescue operations continue.

Read more: Attack of "Shaheds" in Kyiv region: bodies of 2 more people were found from under rubble of hostel in Rzhyshchev

On the night of March 22, in Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region, a kamikaze drone attack partially destroyed the fourth and fifth floors of two five-story dormitories and a three-story educational building of a vocational lyceum, followed by a fire. At 6:50 am, the fire was extinguished.