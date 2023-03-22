Nuclear safety at ZNPP is in critical condition, I reiterate my call to secure the plant - Grossi

International Atomic Energy Agency observers received information about possible disconnection of ZNPP from its last backup power line.

This is indicated in the statement of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Espresso.

"The ISAMZ team (IAEA mission in Zaporizhzhia - Ed.) was informed that the connection to the 750 kV line may be shut down for an unknown period of time for maintenance/repairs on the line. There is currently no information on whether this may happen, when it will happen, or for how long. It is important that there is the necessary coordination and communication between the Ukrainian power grid dispatcher and the plant," the statement said.

The IAEA emphasized that for three weeks ZNPP has been receiving external power supply from only one main external power line with a capacity of 750 kV.

"Although all six reactors at ZNPP have been shut down and two of them are in a hot shutdown state, the plant needs external power supply to perform basic nuclear safety and security functions. Without a backup line, any damage to the 750 kV line will lead to a complete loss of all external power to the plant," the statement said.

The IAEA also reminded that on March 9, ZNPP lost all external power supply for 11 hours, which is why the plant had to be switched to emergency diesel generators to cool the reactors.

"Nuclear safety at ZNPP remains in a fragile state. I once again call on all parties to assume their obligations regarding nuclear safety and security at the plant," said Rafael Grossi.

Repair work on the last backup line was scheduled first for March 5, then for March 10 and 13, but reconnection was not possible. The new date for the line restoration is March 23.

As a reminder, on March 9, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed concern about another blackout at ZNPP, which occurred as a result of massive Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. Grossi called on the IAEA staff to undertake obligations to protect the nuclear safety of the plant.

Energoatom named the most likely scenario for the de-occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP - its encirclement by Ukrainian troops without shelling the plant.