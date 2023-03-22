US to maintain support for Ukraine in 2024 budget - Blinken

US draft budget for 2024 will maintain security, economic, energy, and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a hearing at the Senate Appropriations Committee on the draft U.S. budget for 2024, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Voice of America.

He noted that the United States has a positive vision of a future world that is "free, safe, open, and prosperous." The Secretary of State expressed hope that the proposed budget would help advance this vision and address the issues that are really important to the American people.

"The first is the challenge posed by our strategic competitors, the immediate and acute threat posed by Russian autocracy and aggression. The most devastating, of course, is its brutal aggression against Ukraine," Blinken said. The Secretary of State called the other threat a long-term challenge from the People's Republic of China.

"This budget will maintain our security, economic, energy, and humanitarian support for Ukraine to ensure that President Putin's war remains a strategic failure. It will strengthen our efforts to compete with China," Blinken said.

He also added that the second group of challenges for the United States is caused by global challenges, including the climate crisis, migration, food and energy security, and pandemics, which directly affect the lives of Americans.