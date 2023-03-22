European countries - members of ICC - are to arrest Putin in case of his visit, - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated at a Senate hearing that any European country that is a party to International Criminal Court should arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he visits that country.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to UNIAN.

"I think anybody who is a party to a lawsuit and has obligations should fulfill their obligations," Blinken said in response to the senator's question.

The secretary of state did not answer the question of whether the US authorities would extradite the Russian president to the ICC if he came to this country. Instead, he noted that the United States is not a party to the court. The country withdrew its signature without ratifying the statute in the early 2000s.

"I don't think he plans to come here anytime soon," Blinken said.

Read more: Putin risks being arrested if he comes to Brazil - Minister of Foreign Affairs Vieira

It should be reminded that on March 17, 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II issued arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs.

Putin and Lvova-Belova are suspected of committing the war crime of illegal deportation of children from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, which has been taking place since at least February 24, 2022.

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Kareem Khan, said that the arrest warrant issued in The Hague for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a lifetime arrest warrant.