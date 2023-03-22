South Africa to hold consultations with Russia over Putin’s arrest warrant before his arrival at BRICS summit

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said that its government will have to discuss an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and consult this with Russian side.

In particular, the minister said that the South African government needs to discuss the issuance of an arrest warrant for the Russian president by the International Criminal Court.

SABC News editor Sophie Mokuna posted a fragment of Pandor's statement on Twitter.

According to the official, the South African authorities will also have to consult with the Russian side.

Pandor stated: "We will examine our legislation, probably have discussions in the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as with our counterparts in Russia, to determine how to proceed."

In August 2023, Putin plans to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa.

On March 19, South African Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the government "is aware of its legal obligations, but will continue to engage with various relevant stakeholders before the summit."

