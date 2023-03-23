Pace of Russian operations around Bakhmut is slowing down, and in Avdiivka area they have intensified, - ISW

The pace of Russian operations around Bakhmut is slowing down, instead, Russian troops are probably trying to launch an offensive in other directions, in particular in the Avdiivka area.

Institute experts emphasized that on March 21 and 22, Russian troops made additional minor advances in the south of Bakhmut, and Ukrainian forces conducted counterattacks on the southwestern and northwestern outskirts of the city.

It is noted that the Ukrainian General Staff announced on March 22 that the offensive potential of Russian troops in the Bakhmut region is decreasing. Earlier, Ukrainian officials reported a smaller number of combat clashes in the city itself in recent days.

Meanwhile, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on March 21 that Russian and Ukrainian forces continue to prioritize operations around Bakhmut and that Russian forces may try to launch another offensive, possibly on many different fronts.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain stated that the Russian forces are probably losing the pace of their offensive in the Bakhmut region, as the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is redeploying units to other directions.

"Russian forces are currently increasing the pace of offensive operations around Avdiivka with the aim of encircling the settlement. It is possible that Russian forces are doing this at the expense of operations around Bakhmut and the offensive around Vugledar, which has stalled," the ISW report says.

The institute noted that Russian servicemen of the 136th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 58th Combined Arms Army had previously stated that they are being transferred to the Vuhledar district for assault operations, however, on March 21, one of the Russian military bloggers reported that units of the 136th motorized rifle brigade are operating in the Avdiivka direction.

"This apparent change in location, if it is not the result of Russian distortion of the facts, probably indicates that the Russian troops have chosen as a priority the activation of operations around Avdiivka, rather than the resumption of the offensive on Vuhledar," the institute's analysts believe.

The ISW emphasized that on March 19, the spokesman of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, said that Russian troops began to intensify shelling in the Avdiivka area.

"It appears that Russian forces are drawing more combat power into the Avdiivka area, which may allow them to increase the pace of their advance, although no Russian offensive actions in the area were confirmed on March 22," the institute said.

ISW continues to believe that a Russian advance could force Ukrainian forces to withdraw from Bakhmut and/or Avdiivka, but this prospect does not seem likely at this time.

"Russian troops may launch or intensify offensive operations in new directions, but these operations, most likely, will not bring tangible results, as the general Russian spring offensive continues to approach its climax," the institute's experts concluded.

