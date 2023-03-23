Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 83 attacks by occupiers on eastern part of front, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers continue to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions and are defending themselves in the rest.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on March 23 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and ninety-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

The Russian Federation continues its armed aggression against Ukraine and does not abandon its intentions to fully occupy the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions and defends in the others. Last day, units of the Defense Forces repelled 83 enemy attacks on the eastern part of the front.

The Russian aggressor continues to use his usual tactics of terrorizing the civilian population, shelling populated areas and critical infrastructure facilities.

Over the past day, the enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russian rockets hit a residential high-rise building. There are dead and wounded among civilians. Also, the enemy carried out 48 airstrikes, in particular, on civilian objects of critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions. The invaders used 21 UAVs of the Shahed-136 type from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, 16 of these drones were shot down. Civilians have been killed and wounded as a result of enemy UAV strikes. In addition, the invaders fired 75 rockets from multiple rocket launchers.

The threat of further strikes by the enemy remains throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, the formation of offensive groups of the enemy has not been detected. The Russian leadership continues to use the infrastructure of the Republic of Belarus to train its troops. The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Hrynivka, Arkhypivka, and Mikhalchyna Sloboda settlements of the Chernihiv region; Demianivka, Esman, Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, Bilopillia, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Basivka, Yunakivka, and Krasnopillia in the Sumy region and Basove, Hoptivka, Strilecha, Vesele, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Krasne Pershe and Kindrashyvka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy continues to try to break our defenses. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Makiivka, Bilohorivka, and Verkhnyokamianske settlements. Conducted artillery shelling of Krokhmalne settlements in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, as well as Terny, Kolodiazi, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, and Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive operations, losing a significant amount of manpower, weapons, and military equipment. Our defenders repel numerous enemy attacks around the clock in the Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, and Predtechyne areas. More than 15 settlements near the contact line, including Vasiukivka, Mynkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pivnichne, and Pivdenne of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynove, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobeda settlements - without success. More than 20 districts of settlements, in particular, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netaylove, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region, came under enemy shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. Areas of more than 45 settlements near the contact line, including Malynivka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaki of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Havrylivka, Ivanivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovske and the city of Kherson, were shelled.

In the settlements of Reshetylivske, Chumatske, and Kostiantynivka of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers conducted a tour of the houses of local residents and warned them about the need to stay in safe places and not to leave their homes. The mentioned may indirectly testify to the efforts of the Russian occupiers to make it impossible for the local population to observe the enemy's planned transfer of its manpower and military equipment to the line of battle.

The Russian Federation does not give up the war of aggression, despite the numerous victims. Constantly takes measures to replenish manpower losses. Thus, in one of the military units stationed in South Ossetia, active work is being carried out with conscripts, regarding their signing of contracts and further participation in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. It was established that in the period from March 1 to 10, more than 50 Russian conscripts signed the contract. They, having not received proper combat training, were sent to Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation struck the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as 12 strikes on the areas where the personnel and military equipment of the occupiers were concentrated. And our units of missile forces and artillery hit 1 control post, 3 enemy personnel concentration areas, an ammunition depot, and 1 enemy electronic warfare station.