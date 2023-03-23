In Zaporizhzhia, occupiers forbade residents to leave their homes, - General Staff

In the temporarily occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops forbade residents to leave their homes.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on March 23 regarding the Russian invasion.

"In the settlements of Reshetylivske, Chumatske, and Kostiantynivka of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers conducted a tour of the houses of local residents and warned them about the need to stay in safe places with a ban on leaving their homes. The above may indirectly testify to the efforts of the Russian occupiers to make it impossible for the local population to observe the enemy's planned transfer of its manpower and military equipment to the line of battle," the message reads.

Read more: Enemy is conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Fighting continues in south and north of Bakhmut, - General Staff