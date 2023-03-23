Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 168,150 people (+660 per day), 3,570 tanks, 2,608 artillery systems, 6,898 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of March 23, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 168,150 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.03.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 168,150 (+660) people were eliminated,
- tanks ‒ 3570 (+13) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 6,898 (+11) units,
- artillery systems – 2608 (+19) units,
- MLRS – 511 (+2) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 273 (+1) units,
- aircraft – 305 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 290 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 2203 (+20),
- cruise missiles ‒ 909 (+0),
- warships/boats ‒ 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5452 (+18) units,
- special equipment ‒ 273 (+3).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
