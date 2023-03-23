At night, Ruscists shelled Kramatorsk, launched rocket attack on Avdiivka, there are dead and wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian military shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region along the entire front line.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"In the middle of the night, the Russians shelled Kramatorsk and the outskirts of the city - at least 3 houses, a boiler room, and garages were damaged," the report says.

Avdiivka was hit by a missile. Three rockets were aimed at the territory of the Avdiivka Coke Chemical Plant. 2 people died as a result of the shelling.

"At least 7 houses were damaged in the Ocheretyn district - under fire in Orlivka, Lastochkine, Tonenke, Berdychi, Umanske, Novokalynove, Severna, and Netaylove. In the Mariinka district, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka suffered," Kyrylenko said.

In the Horlivka direction, 4 residential buildings and a commercial building were damaged in the town of Chasiv Yar, isolated shelling took place in Toretska and Soledarsk communities.

In the Lysychansk direction, Torske, Zarichne, Yampil, and Terny of the Lyman districts, Siversk and Serebrianka of the Siversk district are under enemy fire.



















