465 children died in Ukraine as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation

As of the morning of March 23, 2023, more than 1,405 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 465 children died and more than 940 were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram from the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 446, Kharkiv region - 273, Kyiv region - 125, Kherson region - 94, Zaporizhia region - 88, Mykolaiv region - 85, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 66, Dnipropetrovsk region - 66," the report says.

Thus, it became known about the death of a 17-year-old boy as a result of the hit of a hostel by an enemy Shahed drone on March 22 in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region.

In addition, on March 22, three children aged 7, 8, and 9 were injured as a result of a rocket attack by the aggressor state on residential buildings in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

It is also reported that 3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to massive bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 438 of them were completely destroyed.

Read more: Russians fired six missiles at Zaporizhzhia, - Prosecutor General’s Office