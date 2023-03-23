Any attempt to arrest Putin will be declaration of war on Russia, - Medvedev. VIDEO

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Medvedev, stated that a situation involving the arrest of the Russian President by the decision of the International Criminal Court would mean a declaration of war against the Russian Federation.

"Now let's imagine - it is clear that this situation is never realized, but, nevertheless, let's imagine that it was realized. The current head of a nuclear state came to the territory of, let's say, Germany and was arrested. What it is? Declaration of war on the Russian Federation! And already in this case, all our means will fly to the Bundestag, the chancellor's office, etc. Does he understand that this is a "casus belli", that this is a declaration of war? Did he study badly?" he said.

Medvedev called the ISS "some kind of legal nothingness that has not done anything significant since its creation."

According to Medvedev, during his work, the ISS "didn't stand out for anything serious": "For the entire history, they attracted about 30 people, (...) these are some third-rate rebels in some, as a rule, small countries."

"But there are consequences, and they consist in the fact that this kind of decision creates a colossal negative potential. And we already have very bad relations with the Western world, worse in general, probably in the entire history," Medvedev summarized.

Also remind, on March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Medvedev also threatened to launch a missile attack on the ISS building in The Hague.

