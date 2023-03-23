Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to "clean up" 30-kilometer zone on left bank of Dnipro, - OC "South"

Currently, the shelling from the Kinburn Spit has significantly decreased, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the occupiers’ ammunition supply and storage point.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"So far, we are working to make the enemy feel our presence, our pressure. In particular, as part of the counter-battery confrontation, we are trying to clear a strip of 20-30 kilometers on the left bank. This is quite a difficult task, and it is complicated by the fact that the enemy began to hide behind civilians, trying to hide their units and their bases of equipment in the yards of local residents, behind residential buildings.

But still, our work is quite effective. For example, it is possible to track that the shelling from the Kinburn spit has significantly decreased since we hit the point of supply and storage of ammunition. Now they do not have a powerful support, and even land movement is difficult for them since we are trying to keep under fire control the very isthmus that connects the mainland of the Left Bank with the Kinburn Peninsula," she explained.

According to Humeniuk, in this way, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to reduce the onslaught of enemy fire on the Dnieper estuary and the opposite communities: Ochakivska and Kutsurubska, Mykolaiv region.

