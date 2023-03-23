Monks will not leave territory of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra after March 29, - UOC MP

Even after the termination of the lease agreement, the monks of the UOC MP cannot move out of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

This was stated by Metropolitan Pavlo (Swan) in a video message published on the YouTube channel of the Lavra, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"We were given two weeks - until March 29 - to move out of the monastery. We will not be able to do this for any reason. Because for 35 years, the brothers have done everything to organize the life of the monastery and pilgrims. We simply don't have a place to take it all (kitchens, laundry), and we don't intend to leave anything behind," the message reads.

Metropolitan Pavlo (Swan) also addressed the faithful and declared "their duty to protect the shrine."

"Many accuse us of surrendering the monastery without a fight. Come, see, it is your duty to protect your shrine together with us," he said.

"We are all against the political party that was created by the state for someone's benefit - OCU (Orthodox Church of Ukraine). We will not switch - I think the majority will. Therefore, it is not necessary to work so hard for the enemy, infuriating the minds and hearts of people," added the representative of the UOC (Moscow Patriarchate).