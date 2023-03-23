Assault troops command - about Kupol officer: Transferred to equivalent position, may again become brigadier general

The Command of the Airborne Assault Forces clarified the situation with the commander of the 3rd Battalion of the 46th Brigade, Anatoly "Kupol" Kozl, who was transferred to a rear position after an interview with The Washington Post, where he complained about the lack of ammunition, the low level of training of mobilized soldiers, as well as high losses.

This was announced at the briefing by the deputy chief of staff of the Assault troops command Viktor Lyulchak, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

According to Lyulchak, the combatant is one of the elements of the brigade and sees mainly what happens in his unit, and therefore it is incorrect to extrapolate it to a higher level or other units. He noted that an official investigation was conducted following the fact of Kupol's WP interview, which revealed that journalists needed at least the permission of the brigade commander to make such comments.

"It was his subjective opinion, I know him well, he is a good commander, and he is one of the people thanks to whom Makarov survived, although it is a collective effort. He also performed his tasks well in the Kherson direction, in Soledar," said a representative of the command of the Assault troops.

Lyulchak emphasized that Kupol was appointed to an equivalent position, where he will be able to transfer his combat experience to new recruits.

"We monitor each commander and they grow. Later, he can become the chief of staff of the brigade or his deputy, or maybe even the commander of the brigade. We do not abandon ours," he summarized.

It will be recalled that earlier the commander of the battalion of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade, Kupol, gave an interview to the American newspaper "The Washington Post", where he talked about the losses and problems in the training of Ukrainian fighters.

After that, he was removed from his post and transferred to a training center. The losses announced by Kupol are called overstated.

Kupol was supported by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov and military serviceman, owner of the chain "Veterano Kava" Volodymyr Shevchenko. And the head of the board of the National Association of Ukrainian Media Tetyana Kotyuzhynska proposed to cancel the restrictions on servicemen's communication with the press.

Subsequently, Kupol stated that the journalists had "shredded" his story and urged "not to look for treason where there is none.