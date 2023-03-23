Agreement on opening of Representation of International Criminal Court in Ukraine was signed in Hague

On Thursday, in the building of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and Secretary of the International Criminal Court Peter Lewis signed the Agreement on the opening of the Representation of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram.

As noted, Kostin called the signing of the document another step towards ensuring full responsibility for international crimes.

"This is only the beginning, but a significant beginning. I am convinced that we will not stop until all those guilty of international crimes committed against Ukraine are brought to justice. Including the top military and political leadership of the criminal regime of the Russian Federation," Kostin said.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the International Criminal Court and the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan tirelessly stand guard over justice.

"We hope for further cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of the Russian Federation's crimes against Ukraine. I firmly believe that our joint efforts will help in building a fairer world," he summarized.

