Occupants are still in Nova Kakhovka, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Russian occupants are still in Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region.

It was reported by Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupants are still temporarily located in Nova Kakhovka. Information about the alleged withdrawal of the enemy from this settlement was made public as a result of incorrect use of available data," the statement said.

We will definitely liberate Nova Kakhovka, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces assured.

It should be reminded that the information of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as of 18:00 on 23.03.2023 stated that the Russian units stationed in Nova Kakhovka had left the city.

Read more: Ruscists have closed Nova Kakhovka for entry and exit, Kakhovka has not yet, - Khlan

