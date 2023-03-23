Warrior from Transcarpathia Vladyslav Kish was killed in combat in East of Ukraine

Vladyslav Kish, a warrior from a village of Sasovo in Korolivska hromada, Berehove district, Transcarpathia, was killed at frontline.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Facebook page of Korolivska hromada.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you that a resident of the Korolivska community (Sasovo village), Kish Vladyslav Vasylovych, was killed in the war against the Russian occupiers in the east of the country!

We express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and comrades-in-arms of the fallen soldier.

The date and time of the meeting and farewell will be announced later," the community said.