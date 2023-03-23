Russia attacked Odesa region from fighter jets: Air defense system shot down two X-59 missiles, - OC "South"
In evening, Russia launched a missile strike from fighter jets in Odesa region - air defense shot down two X-59 missiles.
It was reported by Public Relations Service of the "South" Air Command, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"On March 23, 2023, at about 21:30, the air defense forces and means of the South Air Command shot down two X-59 air-to-surface guided missiles fired by Russian Su-35 fighters from the Black Sea in Odesa region," the statement said.
