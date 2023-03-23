Occupants in occupied Luhansk region will spend 1.2 million rubles to teach teenagers "basics of journalism"

Russian administration of occupied districts of Luhansk region will receive 1.2 million rubles to train young "journalists".

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Center of National Resistance, "media zone" is planned to be organized in Alchevsk with grant funds from the Russian Presidential Administration. It is supposed to teach teenagers the basics of journalism until November 30.

The National Resistance Center is convinced that the occupiers are looking for young propagandists among the locals, as currently most of the propagandists among the "local media" in the occupied regions are touring from Russia.

