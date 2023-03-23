Von der Leyen announces conference on return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has announced a conference to discuss return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

"There is a topic that is particularly important to me, and that is the case of the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia. What is happening there - the deportation of children - is a terrible reminder of the dark times of our history. This is a crime of war. Today we know about 16,200 children who have been deported, and only 300 have been returned as of today. These criminal actions fully justify the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (to Russian President Putin - ed.). In this area, in partnership with the Ukrainians, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki and I have launched an initiative that aims to return these children who were abducted by Russia. We will organize a conference for this purpose," von der Leyen said after the first day of the European Council meeting.

Von der Leyen emphasized that the work on the return of Ukrainian children "is still at the very beginning".

"We are committed to exerting international pressure, taking all possible measures and assisting UN organizations and relevant international organizations to obtain more complete information about the children who were deported to Russia, including children who were later 'adopted' or transferred to foster families in Russia. I am grateful to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for offering support from UN organizations, as they have vast experience in this very difficult issue," the President of the European Commission explained.

