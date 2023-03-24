Air alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions. MAP
An air alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions. There was a threat of an attack by enemy drones.
It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to online map of air alerts.
"Kyiv region! Threat of attack by enemy drones!" stated the message of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password