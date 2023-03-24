ENG
Air alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions. MAP

An air alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions. There was a threat of an attack by enemy drones.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to online map of air alerts.

"Kyiv region! Threat of attack by enemy drones!" stated the message of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

