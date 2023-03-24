AFU repelled more than 79 attacks by occupiers in 5 directions, - General Staff

Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on March 24 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and ninety-fourth day of the Russian full-scale invasion has begun.

During the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 37 air strikes and 4 missile strikes, one of which hit Kramatorsk. Also, the enemy launched 82 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The probability of launching missile strikes remains quite high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, our defenders repelled more than 79 enemy attacks against them.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The Russian Federation continues to maintain a military presence on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. However, formations of offensive groups were not noted. At the same time, the enemy continued to engineer terrain in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy shelled more than 20 districts of populated areas with mortars and barrel artillery. Among them: Tymonovychi of the Chernihiv region; Zarutske and Popivka of the Sumy region, as well as Morozova Dolyna, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Ternova, Starytsia, Zemlianka, Kreidianka, Vilkhuvatka, Sheviakivka, Ambarne and Bolohivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiiansk and Lyman directions, during the previous day, the enemy shelled the Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Krokhmalny, Tabaiivka, and Terny districts of the Kharkiv region with artillery; Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Pischany, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, as well as Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Spirny in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy did not stop the assault on Bakhmut. It was in the area of this city that the largest number of combat clashes took place in the specified direction during the past day. Enemy attacks were also repelled in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, and Predtechyne settlements of the Donetsk region. The enemy shelled Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Predtechyne, Zalizne, Severnye, and New York in the Donetsk region. In general, more than 15 settlements were affected by such criminal actions of the occupiers.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. In particular, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Netaylove, Lastochkine, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, and Prechystivka of the Donetsk region were subjected to numerous enemy attacks.

The enemy continues to defend itself in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. At the same time, he carried out intensive shelling, in particular, of Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region; Cervony Maiak, Beryslav, Lvove, Novotiahynka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson.

Due to the significant losses that the occupiers suffer every day, the enemy has decided to increase the number of beds in the existing hospitals operating in the temporarily captured territory of the Luhansk region. In particular, in the settlement of Troitske, the number of beds in the military hospital was doubled, from 200 to 400. At the same time, all wounded officers were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation by helicopters between March 17 and 18.

There is an increase in mortality among wounded invaders in the period from March 17 to 21, due to an increase in the number of serious injuries and poor medical care, in particular, due to insufficiently professional medical personnel.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Our defenders also shot down two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 4 UAVs of various types.

Units of rocket forces and artillery, at the same time, hit the command post, the area where the enemy's manpower, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated, the anti-aircraft missile complex, and 2 warehouses of fuel and lubricants.