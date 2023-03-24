Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 169,170 people (+1,020 per day), 3,574 tanks, 2,616 artillery systems, 6,921 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of March 24, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers amount to approximately 169,170 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 24/03/23 are approximately:

personnel - about 169,170 (+1,020) people were liquidated,

tanks - 3574 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6921 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 2616 (+8) units,

MLRS - 511 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 276 (+3) units,

aircraft - 305 (+0) units,

helicopters - 290 (+0) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 2208 (+5),

cruise missiles - 911 (+2),

warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5464 (+12) units,

special equipment - 277 (+4).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.