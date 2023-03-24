It is more difficult for mobile air defense vehicles to shoot down targets at night, - Air Force

The work of mobile anti-aircraft fire groups at night becomes more difficult, because it is more difficult for them to spot a target without having radars to detect it.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, mobile fire groups started working a long time ago and they are more effective during the day than at night.

"At night, it is difficult for mobile fire groups to detect air targets visually. So air targets are shot down at night by means that have a radar link to the target. That is, they have radars that detect and destroy it," Ihnat explains.

These are, for example, anti-aircraft missile systems, fighter aircraft, etc.

"Mobile fire groups are also armed with anti-aircraft guns and multi-caliber machine guns, MANPADS, but you have to see the target. At night, this work becomes more difficult. Yes, there are searchlights and certain means for identifying targets. However, not everything is so simple, and the range of the above-mentioned weapons is quite short. This complicates the work of mobile air defense at night and in conditions of poor visibility," Ihnat said.

