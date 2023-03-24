Near Avdiivka - fierce battles, enemy begins to panic due to possible offensive of AFU, - Defense Forces

Fierce fighting is taking place near Avdiivka, Donetsk region. However, the enemy began to feel panic over a possible offensive of the AFU, since the occupiers do not understand where it might start.

Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivsky, the speaker of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The enemy's lack of equipment and ammunition is palpable. A very low morale and psychological state is palpable. There is a lot of panic, they are very afraid of our counteroffensive. This is evidenced by the interception of telephone conversations," said Dmytroshkivsky.

According to him, the enemy places "false positions" in many places in the Avdiiv direction in order to show their presence and the availability of equipment. The occupiers allegedly place tanks and other equipment on them in order to divert the attention of the Ukrainian defenders.

Dmytrashkivskyi notes that fighting continues in the Avdiivka direction. Last night there were 7 attacks that our military repulsed. He also refuted the fake Russians about the alleged capture of the settlement of Novobakhmutivka.