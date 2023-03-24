Ukraine returned bodies of another 83 fallen defenders
Today, March 24, it was possible to bring home the bodies of 83 dead Ukrainian soldiers.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Reintegration.
As noted, the transfer of bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons at the Ministry of Reintegration in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.
It is noted that the transfer of the bodies of the deceased is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.
