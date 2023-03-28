Defense forces repelled 62 attacks by occupiers in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas, - General Staff

Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka.

Thus, the three hundred and ninety-eighth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country has begun.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 24 air and 12 missile strikes and fired 55 rocket salvo fire systems.

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics against peaceful citizens of our country. On March 27, as a result of a rocket attack on the infrastructure of the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region, civilians were injured and some were killed. High-rise buildings and private houses were damaged. In the Kherson region, in the city of Beryslav, a civilian object was damaged by an enemy airstrike.

At night, the enemy deployed 15 Shahed-136 strike UAVs for airstrikes. 14 of them were destroyed by our defenders.

The probability of launching further missile and air strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka. Thanks to professional and coordinated actions during the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 62 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, measures of combat training of units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are ongoing. During the past day, the enemy shelled the areas of Bleshnia settlements in the Chernihiv region; Baranivka, Tovstodubove, Studenok, Holyshivske, Stukalyvka, Volfyne, Turia, Maiske, Mezenivka, and Popivka of the Sumy region, as well as the districts of settlements in the Kharkiv region - Timofiivka, Krasne, Ustynivka, and Chorne.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, during the past day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Krokhmalne, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, and Berestove settlements. He carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Novoselivske, Nevske, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, as well as Terny, Siversk, Spirne, and Vyiimka in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut, which is held by our defenders, as well as in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Ozarianivka settlements. Fired at Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, and Mayorsk of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the direction of the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Mariinka. He used non-lethal aerosol "tear gas" grenades in the areas of Novokalynove, Lastochkine, Pervomaiske, and Mariinka settlements. Fired more than 10 settlements. Among them are Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, during the past day, the enemy shelled the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka settlements in the Donetsk region.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Shelled the settlements of Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region and Kherson, Kozatske, and Antonivka.

The Russian occupiers continue to strengthen regime measures in the temporarily occupied territories. Recently, there has been a tendency to introduce restrictions on the free movement of Ukrainian citizens between populated areas. In particular, in the Horlivka district of the Donetsk region, as well as in the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region, it is not possible to enter certain settlements without local registration.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has struck 9 strikes on areas where the occupying personnel are concentrated, as well as one strike on an anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, during the past day, our soldiers shot down 5 enemy reconnaissance UAVs of various types.

At the same time, units of rocket forces and artillery hit 3 control points, as well as the area of concentration of enemy manpower, an artillery unit in a firing position, an ammunition warehouse, a fuel and lubricant warehouse, and two more important targets of the occupiers.