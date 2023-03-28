Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 171,730 people (+570 per day), 3,602 tanks, 2,653 artillery systems, 6,966 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of March 28, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 171,730 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 28/03/23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 171,730 (+570) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3602 (+7) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 6966 (+13) units,
- artillery systems - 2653 (+15) units,
- MLRS - 525 (+2) units,
- air defense equipment - 277 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 305 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 291 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2235 (+19),
- cruise missiles - 911 (+0),
- ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5502 (+9) units,
- special equipment - 287 (+2).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
