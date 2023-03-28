At night, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 14 "Shahed" out of 15 launched by occupiers, - General Staff

On the night of March 28, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 14 Shahed drones out of 15 launched by the Russians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At night, the enemy deployed 15 Shahed-136 type attack UAVs to carry out airstrikes. 14 of them were destroyed by our defenders," the message reads.

Earlier, the Air Force reported about 12 downed enemy Shaheds.

