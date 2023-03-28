Occupiers are betting more on aviation than on naval missile carriers - OC "South"

Russia can launch pinpoint missile strikes on Ukraine. However, now the enemy, in particular in the south, is using aviation more for attacks.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, announced this on the air of the telethon.

She noted that currently, the weather in the south is getting worse. That is why the enemy is forced to reduce the number of ships in the Black Sea. According to her, seven ships of the Russian Federation are on combat duty in the water area, including one submarine missile carrier with 4 Kalibrs.

"This indicates that a missile strike is likely, but there cannot be such a massive missile strike or readiness for some extraordinary missile attack. Point strikes may be used," the spokeswoman said.

Humeniuk noted that in recent days, the occupiers in the south have changed their tactics of missile terror and are increasingly using aviation to carry out strikes.

"At the moment, more bets are placed on aviation than on naval missile carriers. According to the analysis of the previous two days, we see that the enemy has intensified in our southern direction, in particular in the Kherson region, in the Beryslava region, has intensified the use of aviation and guided aerial bombs," Humeniuk said.

The spokeswoman added that there are positive results of air defense work, so the defenders of the sky can shoot down aviation missiles.

