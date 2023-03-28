EU is looking for way to block import of liquefied gas from Russian Federation, - Bloomberg

Європейський Союз шукає спосіб надати державам-членам можливість ефективно забороняти постачання скрапленого газу з Росії без запровадження нових енергетичних санкцій.

This is reported by Bloomberg, Censor.NET informs.

According to the document reviewed by the correspondents of the publication, the energy ministers of the EU countries are ready to approve a proposal that will give the governments of the member countries the opportunity to temporarily prohibit Russian exporters from pre-booking the infrastructure capacities necessary for deliveries.

While member state governments would still need to consult, particularly with other EU countries and the European Commission, to implement such a mechanism, the tool could potentially reduce the flow of energy from Russia to the EU.

It is also reported that the approval of the mechanism will be discussed at a meeting of ministers on Tuesday in Brussels. The initiative still needs the approval of the European Parliament, which has proposed its own solutions to reduce Russian gas imports.

Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland are pushing for new import blocking powers for member states.

The move is part of EU countries' desire to wean themselves off Russian liquefied gas following the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military. Of those, the flow of natural gas through pipelines to EU countries fell to a record low level, while the volume of liquefied gas supplies from Russia increased.