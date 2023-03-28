Ukraine’s accession to NATO and EU guarantees security of Europe for ten years, - Kuleba

The future of Euro-Atlantic security is determined on the battlefield in Ukraine, and our country’s entry into the EU and NATO will complete the reshaping of the world’s security architecture and guarantee the security of the European continent for ten years.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, speaking online as the guest of honor at the ministerial event of the Adriatic Charter at the invitation of his Macedonian colleague Buyar Osmani.

According to the minister, today Ukraine is a security donor for the entire Euro-Atlantic community. With the military support of partners, the Ukrainian people and armed forces are now restraining Russia, which is the most destructive and aggressive power in modern history.

"The reality is that Ukraine's accession to NATO is in the interests of both our state and the Alliance itself.

Ukrainian strength, resilience, and bravery will be a significant contribution to collective security, as well as a large, battle-hardened, and interoperable Ukrainian army with allied armies," Kuleba explained.

The head of the Foreign Ministry hopes that this year's NATO summit in Vilnius will make a clear decision that the Alliance wants to see Ukraine in its composition.

"Ukraine's entry into the EU and NATO will complete the reformatting of the global security architecture and guarantee the security of the European continent for the next decade," he emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed special gratitude to the partners for the military assistance and called on them to focus on increasing and speeding up support: "The more we receive now, the faster we can end this war with decisive victories on the battlefield. The less resources we and our partners will have to spend in the long term.".

