Because of war, Russia classified third of its expenditures. This is unprecedented indicator, - Bloomberg

For the first time in history, Russia is hiding a third of its budget expenditures. It shows how a year of war changed her finances and economic priorities.

This is stated in a Bloomberg publication, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, secret spending by March 24 increased to 2.4 trillion rubles ($31 billion), which is more than double the level for the same period a year ago.

The increase in secret spending indicates an increase in war-related spending, according to Oleksandra Suslina, an independent Russian economist. "It is logical to assume that the expenses for the "new territories" are included there," she said, referring to the occupied parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.

As spending on Russia's armed forces skyrockets, defense is now the second largest budget spender. The Russian Federation spends more only on social programs.

According to Russia's budget law, the president determines which classified programs will be adopted and distributed under various spending plans. Legislators convene closed legislative sessions to consider spending beyond public scrutiny.

"The increase in spending is driven by purchases of military equipment, salaries of mobilized Russians and the desire to complete some landmark infrastructure projects by the end of the current presidential term in March next year. The late stage of the election cycle is also a reason why we believe the government will be mindful of the risks of stimulating inflation and will try to keep the budget deficit below 4% of the gross domestic product," said Oleksandr Isakov, a Russian economist.

The deficit of 2.58 trillion rubles in the first two months alone approached the planned level for the year as a whole, which the Ministry of Finance expected at the level of 2.93 trillion rubles. Bloomberg Economics predicts that the federal budget deficit will be 3-4% of GDP this year.

"The 2022 sanctions have so far not limited the Russian government's military spending," said a report by analysts at the Swedish Defense Research Agency. "Instead, the government has increased military spending even more to finance its military actions in Ukraine."