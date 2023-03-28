UN Commission will continue to collect evidence of genocide in Ukraine if its mandate is extended

The UN International Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine will continue its activities in Ukraine and investigate war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide if its mandate is extended.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the commission, Eric Möse, in a comment to Babel.

In the first week of April, the UN Human Rights Council will decide whether to extend the Commission's mandate. If the mandate is not extended, the commission will cease its activities in Ukraine.

"The commission appreciates public statements of support from member states and civil society organizations," Moose said.

As noted, not all commissions have their powers extended for the duration of the relevant war.

Regarding the "detection of genocide", Möse noted that the commission receives and considers information from various sources, including national judicial processes. However, regardless of the source, the commission has the right to draw its own conclusions based on an independent and impartial assessment of the evidence.

Answering the question that Russia is effectively destroying the Ukrainian identity of children, and how the commission monitors this, he replied that the commission tried to get access to the occupied territories, but does not have it.

"The Commission has gathered information from other sources, in particular, on issues such as education in the occupied territories. Legal conclusions are drawn after analyzing the totality of verified evidence. If all the necessary elements of a violation are present and meet the Commission's standards of proof, then the Commission publicly states its legal conclusion in its reports," Möse noted.